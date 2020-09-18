LOONA’s Haseul To Remain On Hiatus During “12:00” Comeback

Blockberry Artistic has confirmed that LOONA’s Haseul will stay on hiatus in the course of the group’s upcoming comeback.

Hiya, that is BlockBerry Artistic.

To start with, we sincerely thank all of the Orbits [LOONA’s fandom] for giving LOONA a lot of love and assist.

It is a discover about Haseul’s standing earlier than the discharge of their new mini album “12:00” on October 19.

In January, we made an announcement about Haseul’s well being subject.

Haseul has since been receiving ample relaxation and therapy for her well being, however she has determined to not take part in the “12:00” comeback promotions as a result of she believes she would wish to recuperate a bit of extra to affix these promotions.

We sincerely apologize for delivering this message once more to Orbits who love LOONA and Haseul, and till Haseul’s well being has recovered, LOONA will likely be finishing up promotions with 11 members.

We plan to tell you sooner or later concerning Haseul’s return after contemplating Haseul’s well being situation, medical opinion, and her personal opinion.

We hope that Orbit will ship a variety of encouragement and assist to Haseul. Please additionally present a variety of love and curiosity for the remainder of the LOONA members, who’re making a comeback on October 19.

Thanks.