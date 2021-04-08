LOONA’s Heejin And Chuu Talk About Their Deep Bond With Their Bandmates

In a latest interview and pictorial for The Star journal, LOONA’s Heejin and Chuu dished on their love for his or her fellow group members!

The 2 idols posed for the journal’s April difficulty in an array of ethereal springtime appears that matched the pictorial’s recent fruit theme.

Expressing her pleasure for the shoot, Chuu remarked, “I’m delighted to be posing for a pictorial with Heejin. I at all times needed the 2 of us to do a photograph shoot collectively.”

Later, the 2 LOONA members sat down for a post-shoot interview through which they mirrored on how far they’d come since their official group debut in 2018.

“I believe we did job slowly rising up, step-by-step,” stated Heejin, earlier than humbly including, “It’s because of the opposite LOONA members, who all discovered energy collectively, that we have been capable of make it this far.”

As for what their fellow LOONA members imply to them, Heejin shared, “They’re so valuable to me. If I don’t see the opposite members for simply sooner or later, I miss them. That’s how deeply they’ve seeped into my on a regular basis life.”

Chuu chimed in, “The place I really feel essentially the most comfy is wherever the opposite members are. After I arrive at our dorm, I instantly really feel relaxed.”

