Loop Hero, analysis and opinions of the game for Nintendo Switch

It’s one of the reveal games of 2021 so it’s a joy to be able to play Loop Hero on Nintendo Switch. Especially considering that this peculiar fantasy RPG is perfect to be enjoyed in a portable format. Is it as good as they say? How does it fit for Nintendo console? In this analysis we will tell you the keys to Loop Hero.

It is not easy to explain in a few words what Loop Hero is but if you ask anyone who has enjoyed what has undoubtedly been one of the breakthrough games of 2021, they will most likely tell you that it is extremely addictive. Because it may take a few hours to fully understand how this peculiar works RPG with cards, that’s how weird it is; but while you discover it you have a great time watching the amnesiac hero the one you embody. And I say observing, not controlling, because it is so. In Loop Hero you limit yourself to look at how this adventurer automatically advances through a looping scenario full of enemies that he himself will attack on his own without depending on your decisions. Where is the grace then? You will ask. What’s so special about a game where you barely get into the action? Actually, you do; and this is where this video game of Four Quarters begins to surprise.

The world you knew no longer exists. Have you forgotten. You and everyone else. So while the hero fights vampires, skeletons, and other fantasy creatures, you you rebuild the world with cards They reward you with raw materials necessary to gain power over time, but which in turn also, in some cases, add dangers to the protagonist’s path. In this way, day after day, letter by letter, the dark world you inhabit is taking shape and color … simultaneously becoming more and more dangerous. And you die, of course, because it is impossible to survive such threats. But the game has only just begun. Caught in a time loop Your ultimate goal is to defeat the evil Liche who has ruined the world, and you will soon discover that this is an impossible task right away. And it is curious. We normally face the challenges of a video game knowing that, no matter how difficult it may be, victory is at hand; but not in Loop Hero. Here you must assume that you are going to fall, and more importantly, that surrender does not mean defeat.

A withdrawal on time means returning to our base of operations with a good handful of resources under your arm, that is, more raw materials to build and improve the camp and with it, increase the chances of success in the future. But of course. If we withdraw too soon we run out of certain resources that only appear the further you advance in time, so… what will you do? This question is key in Loop Hero and it is one of the things that I like the most. Does it pay to risk? Perhaps a providential letter will give you a saving weapon; Or that luck smiles on the hero and allows him to explore for days without facing too powerful enemies. But what if not? What if the shift manager kills us with a stroke of the pen? What if a fight becomes more complicated than necessary and we end up badly injured? This tension of not knowing what is going to happen; that constant internal debate between risk / reward, make you not want to detach from the game as we already told you in the analysis of Loop Hero on PC. That is why today I will focus on telling you about their adaptation to Nintendo Switch, which I anticipate, is really good.

A game that is difficult to detach

Go ahead, Loop Hero was going to become one of my bedside games in the first weeks of Steam Deck’s life but Valve’s console was delayed and … well, it changes the platform but, fortunately, I can enjoy this curious RPG as and as desired: in portable mode. Without a doubt it is a video game that lends itself to it; more taking into account that graphically speaking it is not particularly beautiful nor of course it is spectacular. And the best I can tell you is that it delivers on what it promises.

The game we have on Switch is identical to the one that was released on PCThanks to the use of the touch screen quite well emulates the PC experience with keyboard and mouse, allowing you to put the cards on the table with great fluidity. It is true that some elements of the interface are very small and sometimes it takes a bit more to press on them with your finger, but in general, it seems like the perfect combo: it is comfortable and easy to use. If you bet on traditional control with command the experience is also pleasant although obviously not so immediate. You use the triggers as a shortcut to the hero’s deck of cards and gear, but navigating these menus sometimes feels clunky. Something as simple as comparing the power of the weapons is not as instantaneous as on PC, which makes inventory management less fluid.

Regardless of the chosen control option, worst sensations leaves the camp management menu, where we can create new equipment and modify special attributes of the hero. I’m not saying it just because of the tiny size of the letters, that too; the biggest problem is that it is not particularly comfortable to navigate between your options. Nothing serious, you get used to it soon, but it would have been great if the user interface was taken care of a little more so that it better adapt to the format of the consoles. The game we have on Switch is identical to the one that was released on PC, with minimal tweaks to play with the controller.

Taking this into account, in case it was still not clear, I can only recommend Loop Hero either on PC or the hybrid console because it is an RPG that is enjoyed from beginning to end. Is challenging, it is original and very funny no matter how much it seems that you are not doing anything. Because each decision you make, each card that you put on the board, alters the course of events in such a way that the same scenario, with the same cards, can vary a world depending on how you combine them. And this is something that you learn time loop after time loop, with a style of play that makes good use of the essence roguelike. As strange as it sounds, it is a kind of tower defense game in reverse, that is; you put obstacles in the way, and it is you who must deal with those problems. So if you are looking for a game that combines strategy and card role well, here you have a more than interesting option.