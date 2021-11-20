Loop Hero sets release date on Nintendo Switch: the hybrid prepares the loops with a new trailer

The Four Quarters game was one of the most unexpected and addictive indie surprises of 2021.

Certainly, players are looking at the calendar as the most anticipated releases of the year approach. However, sometimes they arise little surprises that, among great titles of renown, manage to attract the attention of a large part of the community. This has been the case with Loop Hero, which, after its unexpected success on PC, confirmed the landing on Nintendo Switch a few months ago. Now, Four Quarters does not want to make the players impatient anymore and gives us a release date accompanied by a trailer.

Loop Hero will land on Nintendo Switch on December 9If you have not yet experienced the Loop Hero time loops, or intend to continue them on the Nintendo console, please note that the game will be released in the hybrid next December 9. Therefore, Nintendo Switch users can now prepare to face an adventure full of unpredictable setbacks and unique matches where ambition and survival are separated by a fine line.

In Loop Hero, we have the objective of defeating the Lich, a monster that has created a time loop in the world. Therefore, we must adapt to the situation in games of roguelite style in which we will have to find a perfect balance between our survival options and the possibilities of getting a great loot. However, a wrong step can send us back to the starting box. with empty pockets.

The Four Quarters game has been positioned as one of those pleasant surprises of 2021It managed to sell half a million copies in a week, an impressive figure for an indie game. In addition, the developers have not rested on their laurels and have been improving the game experience with updates that included new cards and useful functionalities.

