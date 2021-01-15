‘Loopy Samurai’ Stirs Excitement Nine Years After Being Filmed

“Loopy Samurai: 400 vs. 1,” a interval swashbuckler starring Tak Sakaguchi (“Versus”) because the legendary warrior Miyamoto Musashi, is wowing followers outdoors Japan because it strikes from the worldwide pageant circuit to streaming. In North America, it hits martial arts specialist HI-YAH! on Feb. 12, 2021 underneath the title “Loopy Samurai Musashi.”

Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD releases comply with on March 2 from Nicely Go USA Leisure.

The large pleasure is the movie’s 77-minute single-take swordfight sequence, directed by motion veteran Shimomura Yuji, by which the sweat-stained Miyamoto cuts down 400 opponents, together with members of a dojo he has disgraced by beating its samurai sensei (instructor) and his son, in addition to a whole lot of mercenaries.

Shot 9 years in the past and accomplished seven years in the past, the movie sat on a shelf till impartial distributor Albatros launched it on 50 screens in August 2020. On the time, single-named movie blogger Ronin predicted that it could end its run with simply JPY3 million ($29,000).

By comparability, the movie that led the Japanese field workplace for the August 22-23 weekend, the romantic drama “Thread,” earned $2.5 million in its first two days. And certainly, “Loopy Samurai” was unable to chop a path into the highest ten.

Critically, the response in Japan was combined. Ronin praised the movie’s depth and Sakaguchi’s vitality. “It was superb, I used to be overwhelmed,” he wrote.

Others, nevertheless, had been much less impressed. On Eiga.com, Japan’s main film web site, fan evaluations common a so-so 2.9 out of 5 stars. “It regarded fascinating from the poster, however the sword fights had been simply too boring and I gave up halfway,” wrote one fan in a 2.5 star overview. “Sakaguchi’s energy was superb,” wrote one other, who gave the movie 3.0 stars. “However that was the one good factor, I assumed. And that alone doesn’t make a film.”

Followers in Japan can see the movie on a variety of streaming companies, together with Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Tsutaya TV and J:COM On Demand. Additionally, the DVD and Blu-ray dropped on Jan. 6.

Regardless of calls by followers for a sequel, Shimomura has not but slotted it into his busy schedule. He’s in excessive demand as motion director with latest credit together with the brand new Netflix collection “Alice In Borderland” and final 12 months’s hit interval actioner “Kingdom.”

Additionally, Sakaguchi, now 45, has labored steadily because the movie’s strenuous shoot almost a decade in the past, together with a supporting flip in “Kingdom,” however by no means once more in such a full-bore function. Who would — or may?