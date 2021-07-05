Loose electrical energy fashion failed in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is now making false declare in Punjab too: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh has accused his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of constructing a false election promise of unfastened electrical energy, claiming that the AAP chief has unnoticed farmers in his personal state. Arvind Kejriwal had lately promised that if his birthday party involves energy in Punjab subsequent 12 months, unfastened electrical energy will probably be supplied to families eating not up to 300 gadgets of electrical energy. Additionally energy will probably be provided all the time. Additionally Learn – Delhi Corona Replace: Now not up to 1,000 lively circumstances in Delhi, 54 new circumstances and a pair of deaths in ultimate 24 hours

The Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) has made this promise at a time when Punjab is going through energy disaster. Some leaders of Singh's birthday party Congress also are speaking in this factor. Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday steered that as much as 300 gadgets of electrical energy must be supplied freed from price, however the leader minister claimed that AAP's fashion of energy provide in Delhi has failed.

Amarinder Singh mentioned in an professional remark right here, "Kejriwal executive has totally failed in Delhi on problems associated with the folks. It didn't supply unfastened electrical energy to the farmers of the villages positioned within the nationwide capital and the price of electrical energy for the industries there may be very prime. He mentioned that Kejriwal has made a false election promise of offering unfastened electrical energy to the folks of Punjab.