Loot River, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series

This roguelike tries to mix the action with the puzzle, through a series of platforms that float on a river and that we can move at will. This is Loot River and this is its analysis.

We have been experiencing a hybridization of genres for some time in which, sometimes, it seems that it is not enough to be just one thing. This seems to be the case of Loot River, a game that could be defined for being both a roguelike with soulslike mechanics and puzzles. Thus, the straka.studio proposal takes us to a world in which, to avoid the dangerous areas that inhabit it, we must cross a long randomly generated river. Our raft is made up of a series of mobile platforms that we can drive in all four directions using the right stick while we control the character with the left stick. Everything to arrive (if we arrive) alive at the end of the road and make us stronger to continue advancing.

Hybridization and the use of the aforementioned genres is fine, but one thing is to grasp the background of the mechanics and another is the very spirit of some games. And in this aspect, I begin to be tired of how sometimes it takes, almost crudely, direct elements of the Souls saga, something that is repeated more and more. From the eternal cycle of death and resurrection explained and perpetrated by a strange lady, the encounter with NPCs that progressively gather in the camp, the dead world in decay… All this is in Loot River and, as I say, I think it is legitimate to be inspired in the mechanics of a Souls (invasion system, loss of souls, bonfires, for example), but uninspired to want to recapture the same spirit of its dark world over and over again.

For this reason, I have been more interested in Loot River, its navigation system through the levels. It is, without a doubt, the nuclear and differential element of the video game. Some pieces resemble Tetris and enliven our forays into the dungeons with small situational puzzles in which, depending on the map, we will have to move the platforms so that they do not get in the way of each other and the way is clear for our advance. It not only has this puzzle component, but also strategic. A platform can accumulate a lot of enemies and two tactics could be to bring our raft closer to attack and quickly withdraw it; or allow an enemy to “tackle” us and separate them from the group. In this game, to divide is to win, there is no doubt.

the river of death

Straka.studio tries, by all means, that you do not advance their gameRegardless of my personal opinion on Souls over-inspiration fatigue, I think the big overall problem I’ve seen in Loot River is that straka.studio tries, by all means, that you do not advance their game. I think it has pushed too much this (almost pure) roguelike condition of taking you back to the starting point. Coming from the recent Rogue Legacy 2 and its perfect balance to make you feel like you’ve always progressed, even just a little bit, Loot River is relentless. Relentless when it shouldn’t be. Here we lose everything earned, weapons, money, experience, equipment, except for what we unlock with our experience. The number of games I had to play just to unlock one thing is measured in hours. And, once a light helmet and a couple of weapons were unlocked, my surprise was that I didn’t come back to life with them, but what you actually unlock is the possibility to find this equipment in your travels.

Your potions are also very difficult to refill and the game encourages you to invest them before jumping into the river without them to see them duplicated later. I’m not going to lie to you, it’s a tough experience. I am not complaining that a game is difficult, but I must warn you that the risk/reward balance and especially the risk/satisfaction balance has seemed somewhat unbalanced to me. Little by little, I have been advancing in it, barely. Loot River clenches his fist too tightly and the feeling he leaves behind is that he is afraid of being (or appearing) too short and the player will fast forward on him. Therefore, he needs you to do a lot of runs, to go back to world 1 many times to the point of “kidnapping” the final boss from him that you have to unlock later, to recycle the dungeon a bit more.

To this are added mechanics that are not as responsive as I would like. Attacking, canceling attacks and directing blows didn’t quite give me the right feeling. It often feels like the player doesn’t have full control over their character. The same goes for the dodge and block functions. The first seems to take a long time to respond while the second depends on the action window of a very difficult parry to measure in such small characters and with less definition.

Graphically, Loot River is attractive. Its aerial perspective reflects the great work in transmitting a vast and careful world, while the dungeons are well themed and have great lighting effects that reflect pixel art in all its splendor. It is very striking to see how the lights and shadows are distorted by the river or how the sticky blood of the enemies that has been left between two platforms stretches when they are separated. Unfortunately, I can’t speak the same for the AI. Although the enemies follow basic but acceptable patterns, I have seen final bosses not respond well to our attacks, get stuck and be at the mercy of the player.

Mine the desire to move forward in each new attemptIt is clear to me that Loot River is looking to sign a demanding contract with the player; and also that I am not willing to sign said document even having passed countless roguelikes and soulslikes. Gradually, his difficulty curve flattens out as you get a feel for it, but the start is steep and, in my opinion, unbalanced. Mine the desire to move forward in each new attempt. However, if you are more stubborn than me and stick to its combat system, I think you will find a game that, when it wants to, has its own personality and reasons to keep moving forward.