Lord Jagannath Temple Reopen: After nine months, the doors of the Jagannath Temple will reopen for this from this day, the administration gave big information

Puri: After being closed for nine months due to Kovid-19 epidemic, the shrine of Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri is now likely to open before the new year. The temple administration gave this information on Saturday. Krishna Kumar, the chief administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTS), said that it has been decided to open the temple keeping in view the religious sentiments of the devotees and strictly follow all the safety rules related to Kovid-19 when this temple will open. Will go.

He told PTI-language that the meeting of the services of the temple was 'Chhatisa Nijog' and now SJTA will send its recommendation to the state government for final approval to open the temple.

Kumar said that there is a plan to open the temple on 23 December and the people of Puri will get the first opportunity to enter the temple. He informed that a detailed standard operating procedure will be issued after getting approval from the government.

He said that he would appeal to the government to allow the temple to be opened to the people of Puri for the first five days as they could not see God even after being very close to the temple.

Kumar said that the temple will remain closed on January 1 and 2, in view of the possibility of gathering of devotees on the new year, but will be opened for everyone from January 3. From that day onwards, devotees should have Kovid-19 negative certificate for darshan, which has been issued within the last 48 hours.