Lord of the Rings and Alien actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Sir Ian Holm, star of Lord of the Rings as Bilbo Baggins, Alien and Chariots of Fireplace, has died at the age of 88.

His agent confirmed the information in a press release to RadioTimes.com, saying: “It’s with nice unhappiness we are able to verify that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE handed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, together with his household and carer.

“Charming, type and ferociously proficient, we are going to miss him massively.”

Whereas the actual trigger of dying has not been reported, Holm’s agent mentioned his sickness was associated to Parkinson’s.

When the forged of Lord of the Rings reunited on Zoom earlier this month, he shared his disappointment in not with the ability to be part of them.

“I’m sorry to not see you in particular person, I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many locations, I’m in lockdown in my hobbit house, or holm,” he mentioned.

Holm famously performed beloved hobbit Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, after beforehand voicing the character of Frodo Baggins in the BBC radio adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkein’s tales again in 1981.



He later reprised his position as Outdated Bilbo in The Hobbit: An Surprising Journey and The Hobbit: The Battle of the 5 Armies, wherein Martin Freeman performed his youthful counterpart.

Holm was additionally recognized for his work on stage, becoming a member of the Royal Shakespeare Firm again in 1960.

Reflecting on the actor’s legacy, his agent’s assertion mentioned: “A longtime star of the Royal Shakespeare Firm, and Harold Pinter’s favorite actor, (he gained a Tony Award for Finest Featured Actor as Lenny in The Homecoming).

“Sir Ian was globally recognised for his terribly spectacular and assorted profession which included highlights corresponding to Chariots of Fireplace (incomes him a particular award at the Cannes Movie Competition, a BAFTA award and an Academy Award nomination for Finest Supporting Actor), The Fifth Aspect, Alien, The Candy Hereafter, Time Bandits, The Emperor’s New Garments and The Insanity of King George.

“His portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit & The Lord of the Rings trilogies ensured the magic of his craft could possibly be shared by all generations.

“He was a genius of stage and display screen, profitable a number of awards and beloved by administrators, audiences and his colleagues alike. His glowing wit all the time accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye.”

Holm’s position in Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming earned him the 1967 Tony Award for Finest Featured Actor.

His performing accolades included the 1981 BAFTA Award for Finest Actor in a Supporting Function for his porrayal of Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fireplace, which additionally noticed him obtain an Oscar nomination.

In 1998, the actor took house the Laurence Olivier Award for Finest Actor for the title position in King Lear.