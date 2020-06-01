Lord of the Rings cast recreate iconic scenes in virtual lockdown reunion

There was no scarcity of Zoom reunions since the starting of lockdown – however few can declare to match the scale of yesterday’s Lord of the Rings virtual cast meet-up, the newest to be hosted by Josh Gad.

Gad introduced collectively almost the total cast of the beloved fantasy trilogy in one name, together with Sir Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen and Elijah Wooden, as they launched into a beautiful journey down reminiscence lane.

And there have been many highlights for followers of the movies, with the cast members recreating some of their favorite scenes, sharing their fondest reminiscences of starring in the trilogy and paying a touching tribute to dialect coach Andrew Jack, who taught the cast Elvish and not too long ago died of coronavirus.

And the cast members who performed the characters making up the fellowship additionally confirmed off their matching tattoos – which learn the quantity 9 in Elvish, whereas a number of cast members additionally revealed some of the souvenirs they’d taken from the set.

McKellen mentioned of his time engaged on the movies, “There was nothing higher in my life than coming to New Zealand and seeing that lovely nation. It’s been an absolute blessing” – fairly a press release given the profession that he’s had.

The decision additionally noticed a shock visitor star, with Kiwi director Taika Waititi becoming a member of the cast to host a quiz.

Proceeds from the name – which Gad jokingly known as “One Zoom to rule all of them” – went to the charity Share Our Energy’s No Child Hungry marketing campaign – with followers elevating a complete of $51,000 in addition to an additional $1.three million pledged by Cheerios.

