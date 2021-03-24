‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Adds Wayne Che Yip as Co-Executive Producer

Amazon Studios has tapped director Wayne Che Yip to hitch the inventive group of its “Lord of the Rings” collection adaptation as co-executive producer. The British Chinese language helmer will deal with 4 episodes of the fantasy epic now filming in New Zealand.

Yip will observe “LOTR” govt producer J.A. Bayona, who directed the first two episodes of the Amazon Originals collection. The most recent iteration of the “LOTR” franchise is about in Center-earth, hundreds of years earlier than the occasions of writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s authentic “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” novels.

The collection, which has an eight-episode preliminary order, is led by showrunners/govt producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

“It’s a true honor to be invited into the world of Tolkien by J.D. & Patrick and Amazon Studios,” Yip mentioned. “Each day I stay up for working with the unimaginable group right here in New Zealand as we humbly contribute to the legacy of the biggest tales ever informed.”

Yip has been a busy TV director in the U.Ok. and U.S. for the previous decade, helming episodes of style and drama collection together with BBC’s “Physician Who” and “Tatau,” AMC’s “Preacher,” Channel 4’s “Utopia” and Showtime’s “The Secret Diary of a Name Woman.” Extra not too long ago he has labored on Amazon drama “Hunters” and the streamer’s upcoming fantasy collection “The Wheel of Time.”

Amazon has invested an estimated $250 million to safe the rights to the “LOTR” fantasy franchise from the Tolkien property. The brand new collection is one thing of a dangerous enterprise for Amazon as it’s anticipated to veer away from the authentic texts in its storytelling. That raises the danger of a fan backlash.

Amazon describes its “LOTR” as following “an ensemble forged of characters, each acquainted and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Center-earth.” There’s no official phrase but on a premiere date.