Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom: “The TV series is completely different, and that’s a good factor”

Orlando Bloom has shed some gentle on Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series, revealing that it’s not simply a rehash of the Peter Jackson-directed movie trilogy.

Bloom, who performed Legolas in the wildly profitable cinematic franchise based mostly on J. R. R. Tolkien’s novels, instructed Collider that he had the alternative to speak to at least one of the producers on the present, however selected to not spoil it for himself.

“I had a few questions for him to start with… and then I used to be like, ‘, I don’t must know any extra.’”

“It’s not, clearly, it’s not a remake. It’s truly not based mostly on The Fellowship or any of that. So I feel it could possibly be actually, actually attention-grabbing from that perspective,” he mentioned.

“I bear in mind being on set with Peter Jackson and him saying, ‘Are you able to think about the day after they do a remake of this film?’ And I used to be like [flabbergasted face],” he added. “After which of course right here we’re, 20 years later, nevertheless it’s not a remake.”

He continued: “The Lord of the Rings is a title for a world. However I feel it’s going to be attention-grabbing from that perspective – as a result of if it was a remake I’d be like, ‘Are you going to take us again into Hobbiton? It was such an informative time, it had such an impression so it’s completely different what’s coming and I feel that’s a good factor.”

Bloom mentioned he is going to “fan it up for certain” when he watches the present, including that he understands that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is a “large fan” of the fantasy world.

“They actually paid a fairly penny to get it accomplished, to get the rights to try this. Little question there is a lot driving there on that,” he added.

Amazon Studios acquired the rights to provide at the least 5 seasons of a Lord of the Rings series again in November 2017, with manufacturing starting earlier this 12 months – nevertheless, on account of COVID-19, filming was halted in March.

Sport of Thrones’ Robert Aramayo is set to play the lead character of Beldor, alongside Years and Years actor Maxim Baldry, Owain Arthur (Onerous Solar), Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland), Tom Budge (The Pacific) and Morfydd Clark (Dracula) amongst others.

Bloom starred in the Center-earth set Lord of the Ring movies, together with The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003), alongside franchise stars Elijah Wooden, Viggo Mortensen, Liv Tyler and Cate Blanchett.

The 43-year-old additionally reprised his Legolas function for The Hobbit series in 2013 and a quantity of video video games set in the Tolkien universe.

He presently stars in one other Amazon fantasy series, Carnival Row, which was renewed for a second season in July.

The Lord of the Rings TV series will likely be on Amazon Prime Video. Should you’re in search of one thing else to observe, try our TV Information.