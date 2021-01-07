‘Lords of Dogtown’ Series in the Works at IMDB TV

A “Lords of Dogtown” collection is in the works at IMDB TV, Selection has discovered.

The one-hour drama is ready in the Seventies skateboarding scene in southern California and facilities on a hell-raising teenage woman rising up in the foster care system. She falls in with a crowd of skaters who idolize the famed Zephyr Skateboard Group.

Kat Candler is attache to put in writing and government produce the mission. Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman will government produce underneath their total take care of Sony Footage Tv, with Catherine Hardwicke additionally government producing. Sony Footage TV will produce.

The Zephyr Skateboard Group helped encourage the skateboard loopy in the U.S. in the Seventies, which was chronicled in the critically acclaimed 2001 documentary characteristic “Dogtown and Z-Boys.” The doc, which was directed by Zephyr crew member Stacy Peralta, then impressed the 2005 characteristic movie “Lords of Dogtown.” Peralta wrote the screenplay for the movie with Hardwicke directing.

Candler beforehand served as showrunner on the OWN collection “Queen Sugar” throughout the present’s third season. She is at present growing a collection at TNT with “Queen Sugar” creator Ava DuVernay. Candler has additionally directed a number of episodes of “Queen Sugar,” together with reveals like “13 Causes Why” at Netflix, “Sorry for Your Loss” at Fb Watch, and “Soiled John: The Betty Broderick Story” at USA Community. She most not too long ago directed the pilot for the CW collection “The Republic of Sarah” and is understood for her characteristic “Hellion,” which performed in competitors at the Sundance Movie Pageant.

She is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Gang Tyre