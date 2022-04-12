Lords of the Fallen 2 already has a launch window and will soon begin to leave news

The development of the RPG was confirmed in 2014, but it will not be until a few months when it begins to show.

This 2022 will be eight years since the launch of Lords of the Fallen, one of the first video games born under a strong inspiration in Dark Souls, and since practically then its continuation has been in development that now, thanks to a tax report from its publishers , we know when it will arriveas well as several of the novelties that those responsible have wanted to incorporate.

“The long-awaited sequel to 2014’s LotF, Lords of the Fallen 2 will launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023 at full-game price,” says CI Games in a document that also dates when we’ll know. more of the RPG. In this sense, the publishers of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 also hope to start the promotion phase of the role-playing, action and fantasy video game this very summer.

As reported, LotF 2 is being developed by Hexworks, a Barcelona-based subsidiary of CI Games, and employs more than 60 workers, with talent from Romania, France and the UK, as well as collaboration from third-party studios. The video game is in an advanced stage of development, so everything seems to indicate that PC, PS5 and Xbox Series players will be able to enjoy the RPG this coming year.

And it will do so by finding a proposal with several novelties. “Lords of the Fallen 2 will encompass a number of major enhancements, including a new dark fantasy aesthetic in keeping with the prevailing tone of video games in the genre, as well as a completely revised and more challenging combat system“. The goal is none other than to turn LotF 2 into the studio’s most ambitious souls-like.

While the time comes to learn more about the project, you may want to look back and consult the analysis of Lords of the Fallen in 3DJuegos.

