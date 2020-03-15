Lorenzo Brino, ‘7th Heaven’ Actor, Dies at 21 in Car Accident

Lorenzo Brino, an actor who appeared on the household drama “seventh Heaven,” died on Monday, March 9, in a automobile accident. He was 21.

Brino was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry somewhat after 3:00 A.M. in Yucaipa, Calif., on Monday when he misplaced management of the automobile, in line with a press launch from the San Bernardino County coroner’s workplace. He collided with a utility pole round Yucaipa Boulevard and 16th Avenue, and he was pronounced useless at the scene.

The younger actor performed Sam Camden on “seventh Heaven” alongside along with his brother, Nikolas, who performed David Camden. They had been the youngest youngsters of Annie and Eric Camden (Catherine Hicks and Stephen Collins) on the collection, which ran from 1996 till 2007.

He and his brother first appeared on the household drama starting in the third season, then grew to become featured gamers in season 5. From the sixth season by the ultimate eleventh, they had been credited as solid members. The pair of real-life brothers had been two of a bunch of quadruplets. Brino appeared in a complete of 138 episodes.

The San Bernardino County sheriff’s division continues to be investigating the deadly Monday collision.