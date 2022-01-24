Lorenzo Insigne equaled a legendary Diego Maradona record at Napoli

*The best plays of Napoli’s victory against Salertinata

The captain of Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne, made history by reaching 115 goals who held the international legend Diego Armando Maradona with the team from southern Italy, converting a penalty into the comfortable win by 4 a 1 against Salernitana, in a match valid for the twenty-third matchday of Serie A.

Jumped onto the field at the beginning of the restart in substitution of the Mexican Hirving Lozano, the striker did not fail from 11 meters and left his name in the golden history of the southern club, where he spent his whole life but will leave in July to join the Toronto of the MLS.

The Naples from Luciano Spalletti, rival of Barcelona in the Europa League, he did not fail against the modest Salerno, who is last in the tournament. The clash was balanced until the last minute of the first half, after the Brazilian Juan Jesus ahead of the locals and Federico Bonazzoli tie in the only opportunity the visit had.

However, a penalty achieved by the Macedonian Eljif Diamond was transformed by the Belgian Dries Mertens, and the Naples sentenced the clash in a few minutes after the restart, thanks to the player from Kosovo Amir Rahmani already Lorenzo Insigne, who equaled the record for Golden Boy.

The referent in the offensive achieved it in eleven seasons while Maradona did it in eight, crowning himself with two domestic titles. With the victory, Napoli momentarily surpassed Milan, second, that he will play against the Juventus.

“He wanted to shoot the second penalty, but it was important for him (Insigne), we must not forget what he has done for us”, declared Mertens after the match.

The Neapolitan team is four points behind the leader Inter de Milan, that in his commitment he won 2 a 1 al Venice. In the other matches played this Sunday, the Spice surpassed 1 to 0 to the Sampdoria and Torino did not go beyond 1 a 1 at home before him Sassuolo, despite getting ahead thanks to the Paraguayan Tony Sanabria. Furthermore, in the first turn Fiorentina tied 1-1 with the Cagliari, in a game in which the Spaniard was sent off Alvaro Odriozola.

