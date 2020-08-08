Lorenzo Soria Lifeless: HFPA President Was 68

Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood International Press Affiliation, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards, died Friday at his house in Los Angeles, based on a member of his household. He was 68. A reason behind dying was not disclosed.

“His passing is a deep loss for us and for all who knew him and who have been blessed by his generosity, ardour and humorousness,” Soria’s household mentioned in an announcement. “He was deeply dedicated to the film business’s energy to heal the world and shine a highlight on injustice. His contributions and friendship have been immense; he was a fighter whom we liked deeply.”

Soria was most not too long ago elected president in 2019, and was half-way via his three-year time period.

Born in Argentina, Soria moved to Italy at a younger age. He began out as a journalist for Italian newsweekly L’Espresso and has been working for Italian newspaper La Stampa since 1988. He joined the HFPA in 1989 and has served as president two earlier phrases earlier than the current one. Soria additionally served as chairman of the HFPA’s board.

Since 1982, Soria lived in Los Angeles, masking politics, know-how, and society. He additionally wrote extensively about Hollywood expertise and the leisure enterprise. In his position operating the HFPA, Soria would usually seem on the Globes broadcast, welcoming company, and was a fixture on the early-morning nominations bulletins. Lately, the Globes have develop into a rankings hit, beloved by viewers for being a looser, extra tongue-in-cheek celebration of films and tv. Soria was additionally an essential ambassador for the present and the HFPA, and was praised by colleagues and members of the leisure business for his humility, grace, and kindness.

“Lorenzo was a beloved member of the leisure business and the Hollywood neighborhood and might be sorely missed,” the HFPA mentioned in an announcement.

Throughout Soria’s present time period as president, the Globes attracted controversy by nominating solely male administrators. “What occurred is that we don’t vote by gender. We vote by movie and accomplishment,” Soria advised Selection’s Marc Malkin on the Globes announcement. Nevertheless, the awards present additionally made historical past, changing into one of many first main leisure business gatherings to serve a plant-based menu in 2020.

Soria wrote tales for La Stampa in July a few vary of topics together with Ennio Morricone, Ringo Star and Tom Hanks.

“I’m devastated,” HFPA member Silvia Bizio advised Selection. “Lorenzo and I had identified one another for 40 years, effectively earlier than our years within the [HFPA], and we went via marriages, youngsters, occupation, mates. We had exchanged emails simply this morning, discussing an interview we have been going to be operating in our newspapers, the consummate skilled to the top. This was terribly sudden, he might be so sorely missed.”