Loretta Lynn Enlists Carrie Underwood, Reba, More for New Album

Loretta Lynn has introduced that one’s on the best way — that’s, that she’ll be reprising traditional songs like “One’s on the Method,” “You Ain’t Girl Sufficient” and “Honky Tonk Lady” on a forthcoming album titled “Nonetheless Girl Sufficient.” Though it’s not strictly an album of both remakes or duets, the March 19 launch will embrace Carrie Underwood, Margo Value, Tanya Tucker and Reba McEntire as particular visitors.

“Nonetheless Girl Sufficient” might sound acquainted as a title, not simply because it refers to considered one of her signature songs, “You Ain’t Girl Sufficient,” however as a result of it shares a title together with her second memoir, which was printed in 2002. The title monitor that leads off the album is a brand new composition, although, co-written with Lynn’s daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, and carried out as a trio with Underwood and McEntire.

The 2 different duets on the album revisit traditional Lynn territory — “You Ain’t Girl Sufficient,” the nearer, is a duet with Tucker, and a revisitation of 1971’s Shel Silverstein-penned humorous ode to fertility, “One’s on the Method,” pairs her with Value.

“I’m simply so grateful to have a few of my mates be part of me on my new album. We woman singers gotta stick collectively,” Lynn mentioned in a press release saying the challenge. “It’s superb how a lot has occurred within the fifty years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first got here out and I’m extraordinarily grateful to be given an element to play within the historical past of American music.”

Lynn additionally returns to her catalog for a spoken-word recitation of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” — a music video for the monitor was launched Monday morning (watch it under)— and a contemporary rendering of her 1960 breakout single, “Honky Tonk Lady.”

Different tracks embrace her model of the Carter Household’s “Carry on the Sunny Facet” — apropos, provided that John Carter Money, the son of June Carter and Johnny Money, is the album’s co-producer, together with Russell — together with Stephen Foster’s “Previous Kentucky Residence,” Hank Williams’ “I Noticed the Gentle” and the gospel customary “I Don’t Really feel at Residence Anymore.” New recordings of two lesser-known Lynn catalog compositions, “My Love” (from 1968) and “I Wanna Be Free” (1971), spherical out the challenge.

A fiftieth anniversary vinyl version of the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” album shall be launched Feb. 12 along side the brand new challenge.

Though retaining strict monitor of the official discography has been tough, “Nonetheless Girl Sufficient” is being billed as Lynn’s fiftieth studio album, not counting duets initiatives with Conway Twitty. It’s her fourth for Sony Legacy, making good on a profession renaissance that picked up steam with “Van Lear Rose,” her 2004 Jack White-produced album.

Loretta Lynn “Nonetheless Girl Sufficient” cowl

Sony Legacy

Monitor checklist, with vocal companions and songwriters:

1. Nonetheless Girl Sufficient (that includes Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood) (written by Loretta Lynn and Patsy Lynn Russell)

2. Preserve On The Sunny Facet (A.P. Carter)

3. Honky Tonk Lady (Loretta Lynn)

4. I Don’t Really feel At Residence Any More (Conventional, association by Loretta Lynn)

5. Previous Kentucky Residence (Stephen Foster and Loretta Lynn)

6. Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation (Loretta Lynn)

7. One’s On The Method (that includes Margo Value (Shel Silverstein)

8. I Wanna Be Free (Loretta Lynn)

9. The place No One Stands Alone (Lister Mosie)

10. I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight (T.B. Ransom)

11. I Noticed The Gentle (Hank Williams)

12. My Love (Loretta Lynn)

13. You Ain’t Girl Sufficient (that includes Tanya Tucker) (Loretta Lynn)