‘Lorni’ Picked up By 108 Media Ahead of Toronto

Singapore’s 108 Media has picked up worldwide gross sales duties on Indian drama movie “Lorni – The Flaneur.” Directed by Wanphrang Ok, Diengdoh, the movie had its premiere on the Black Nights pageant in Tallinn in November final 12 months. I twill be pitched by 108 Media on the aspect traces of the Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition this week.

Starring Adil Hussain (“Life of Pi,” Netflix sequence “Delhi Crime”), the movie is a personality research of a self-styled detective who escapes boredom when he begins probing the disappearance of objects of nice cultural worth. That units him navigating slim streets and darkish alleys, and embarking on an emotional and psychological journey, that forces him to replicate on his personal actuality and that of his dwelling.

The title refers back to the Khasi phrase “Lorni” which suggests inquisitive particular person. The movie is primarily introduced in English and Khasi, with some Hindi. It was shot across the metropolis of Shillong, in Meghalaya, India.

The movie is produced by Sweety Jane Pala (Maiti Footage) and Justin Deimen (108 Media) with Abhi Rastogi govt producing for 108 Media. Affiliate producers are Jordan Nutson, Ryo Ebe and Tyrel Lyngdoh. The movie can be co-produced by the India Basis for the Arts and Reddur Productions.

Diengdoh is a longtime, U.Ok.-based, documentary movie maker and music producer, making his fiction function debut with “Lorni.” 108 Media will likely be producing Diengdoh’s subsequent two movies, “Dying” (aka “Iaw-Paw”) and “Tales of the Avenue,” that are each half of his “Trauma Trilogy.”

“We’re blown away by how Wanphrang impressively pulled collectively such a tonally groovy movie, with Adil Hussain’s mesmeric efficiency as its centerpiece,” stated Justin Deimen, president of 108 Media.