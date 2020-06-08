Lorraine Stanley wants EastEnders to introduce Bernie’s dad

Lorraine Stanley has referred to as for EastEnders to discover her character Karen Taylor’s previous and usher in youngest daughter Bernadette’s dad, of whom little or no is presently recognized.

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, the actress admits certainly one of her dream storylines for her chaotic household could be to uncover extra in regards to the varied fathers of her six youngsters. Because the clan arrived in Albert Sq. nearly three years in the past, barely something has been revealed about who geeky Bernie’s daddy is, or the the explanation why he stays absent.

“It could be attention-grabbing to see the historical past of that scenario,” she says. “There may be nonetheless a lot that’s unexplained. We’ve talked about Keanu’s dad Shane, who went to jail after attacking Karen. We all know Mitch, Chantelle and Keegan’s dad.

“I’d love to do extra stuff with Bernie, Clair Norris who performs her is good and it will be good for her to discover that for the character. Karen has had fairly a previous hasn’t she, there are such a lot of skeletons in that closet of hers. About 10 dads, 50 exes,” she laughs. “They might all are available in!”

Not a lot is claimed in regards to the paternity Karen’s youngest offspring both, twin boys Riley and Chatham, may or not it’s they share the identical dad as large sister Bernie? Chantelle, the eldest Taylor child, has the identical father as Keegan, though the actual fact second-eldest sibling Keanu arrived in between with a unique dad reveals how eventful and unpredictable Karen’s liaisons have been through the years.

The character is presently on the centre of an unlikely love triangle, with previous flame Mitch nonetheless eager on his ex regardless of, her relationship lovable loser Billy Mitchell.

“Get her! Two blokes after Karen on the similar time, who’d have thought that!” grins Stanley. “There are not any buses, then two come alongside without delay, that’s how she feels about Mitch and Billy! She doesn’t play them off in opposition to one another although, she’s not like that.

“To be trustworthy I believe Mitch is the love of Karen’s life, as Honey is for Billy, however Karen and Billy have discovered one another and he or she is shocked how a lot she really likes him. Any rivalry between the lads is light-hearted.

“Possibly Karen, Billy and Mitch may very well be the brand new Sharongate – Karengate!”

