Los angeles Abadía del Crimen, a masterpiece of the Spanish online game, will arrive on Transfer, PlayStation and Steam

One of the crucial awarded Spanish video games in historical past will go back all over the primary quarter of 2022.

Indubitably you’ve ever heard of the golden age of Spanish tool. This refers to a degree that extends from the early eighties to the early nineties through which Spain turned into some of the primary manufacturers of leisure tool for 8-bit techniques. And, for sure, the reference online game of that point is none instead of The Abbey of Crime.

The name, according to Umberto Eco’s novel ‘The Identify of the Rose’, was once introduced in 1987 and turned into probably the most awarded Spanish graphic journey of that point. Now, within the twenty first century, it’s been introduced that it’s going to go back to present machines, with a release subsequent yr in Steam, PlayStation 4 y Nintendo Transfer.

As we see in its record within the Valve retailer, it’s going to arrive all over the first quarter of 2022 below the Unfashionable Golden Age assortment, which revives the wonderful previous of those nationwide classics. However no longer simplest does it function the sport from the unique studio, it’s going to additionally arrive with a collection of extra add-ons.

It comes below the Unfashionable Golden Age label, which revives nationwide classicsThis model may have the unique name, as we’ve discussed, however it’s going to additionally deliver display screen facets or the potential of saving the sport. In a similar fashion, you are going to have a rewind choice, an unique instruction guide, construction notes or even trophies.

This free up shall be just the start of a chain of reruns coming at some point. The Unfashionable Golden Age label, printed by way of Zerouno Video games, may even deliver again different classics reminiscent of Operation Alexandra O Livingstone Supongo, which we will experience each on PC and on present consoles.

Extra about: The Abbey of Crime, Zerouno Video games, Opera Cushy, Steam, PS4 and Transfer.