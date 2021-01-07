Los Angeles’ AFM Local 47 Elects First Female President in 123 Years

Stephanie O’Keefe was elected the primary girl president in the 123-year historical past of American Federation of Musicians Local 47, which represents 6,000 musicians in the Los Angeles space.

O’Keefe, an expert French horn participant, has carried out and recorded with such artists as Woman Gaga, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Diana Krall, Barry Manilow, Herbie Hancock and Daft Punk. She started taking part in in Las Vegas showrooms in 1977, moved to L.A. a decade later and has since carried out on a bunch of movies, TV exhibits, commercials and video video games.

Rick Baptist was re-elected vp, and Danita Ng-Poss, initially from Malaysia, was elected secretary-treasurer, changing into the primary particular person of Asian descent to function a titled officer of the union.

Baptist joined the AFM at age 12, when he started taking part in trumpet professionally. He has carried out on greater than 1,300 movie scores and greater than 5,000 cartoon exhibits; he was first trumpet on the Academy Awards present for greater than 30 years, and on the Emmy telecast for practically that lengthy. He has carried out with such legendary singers as Sinatra, Manilow, Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban and Linda Ronstadt.

Ng-Poss studied at Boston’s Berklee School of Music and moved to L.A. greater than 15 yr in the past, supervising music preparation for Oscar and Emmy exhibits in addition to many seasons of “Dancing With the Stars,” “America’s Acquired Expertise,” live shows, video games and albums for such artists as Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé and Sara Bareilles. She has been lively in union organizing efforts together with the 2019 #BandTogether marketing campaign.

“I’m honored to be elected president of Local 47,” O’Keefe mentioned. “It has been a aim of mine for a lot of, a few years to be an advocate for my fellow musicians. We’re the producers of one of the vital worthwhile commodities on Earth. Music has been an integral a part of each tradition, in each a part of the world, for hundreds of years. But, by some means, the producers of this commodity are sometimes undervalued, if not utterly missed. My aim is to carry recognition to the music makers, and dignity to our career.”

Newly elected titled officers and government board members might be sworn in for two-year phrases on the union’s Inaugural Assembly through Zoom on Jan. 11.