Los Angeles Announces Reopening of Certain Shops, Public Spaces on Friday – Variety

Los Angeles County officers have introduced plans to maneuver into Stage 2 of the reopening course of on Friday, Could 8.

Shops that promote toys, books, clothes, music and sporting items will probably be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup solely, county officers introduced on Wednesday. Golf programs, automobile dealerships, climbing trails and florists are additionally permitted to open with security precautions.

The following half of Stage 2, but to be permitted by native officers, will embody different low-risk companies reminiscent of producers, places of work, parks, museums and galleries.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Public of Well being, mentioned that sure safeguards have been put in place, reminiscent of testing and sufficient healthcare employees, to make sure and intently monitor the general public’s security.

A complete of 27,815 instances of coronavirus have been reported in Los Angeles County, with over 1,300 deaths.

Stage 3 of the reopening course of, which may occur later this summer time, consists of L.A. film theaters, eating places, colleges and universities.