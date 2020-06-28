Los Angeles Bars Ordered to Close Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases – Variety

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all bars in a number of counties, together with Los Angeles, to shut down once more due to the rising variety of coronavirus circumstances.

Different counties’ bars pressured to shut embody Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare. Newsom added that bars in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura are really helpful to shut down, however usually are not beneath order to achieve this.

NEW: Due to the rising unfold of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to shut in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, whereas recommending they shut in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2020

In accordance to the Los Angeles Occasions, the affected counties have been monitored on a California watch checklist for the unfold of coronavirus circumstances for the previous three to 14 days. The seven counties being ordered to shut their bars have been on the watch checklist for greater than 14 days.

As of Thursday, the variety of coronavirus circumstances in California complete greater than 206,000, and there have been greater than 5,800 deaths, in accordance to the state’s division of public well being.

“COVID-19 continues to be circulating in California, and in some components of the state, rising stronger. That’s why it’s crucial we take this step to restrict the unfold of the virus within the counties which can be seeing the largest will increase,” Newsom stated in a written assertion obtained by the Los Angeles Occasions.

Earlier in June, the governor made it obligatory for all residents to put on face masks in all public areas and high-risk places. He’s additionally stated that some areas of the state might have to reduce their reopening efforts due to the rising variety of circumstances.

Newsom beforehand ordered all bars and eating places closed in mid March on the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.