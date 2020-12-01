Los Angeles COVID-19 Testing Site Shuts Down for ‘He is All That’ Shoot

UPDATED: The Union Station COVID-19 testing web site will stay open in spite of everything, the L.A. Mayor has confirmed.

“Working with @LAFD, @Healing & @MetroLosAngeles, my crew has labored to reopen testing at Union Station on Tuesday,” the Mayor tweeted. “The 504 Angelenos who had been scheduled for a take a look at there can go to the kiosk as initially deliberate or any of the opposite 14 Metropolis websites, the place we provide 38K exams every day.”

Los Angeles’ Union Station, a frequented COVID-19 testing web site, was beforehand understood to be shutting down on Dec. 1 for the filming functions of “He’s All That,” Selection had confirmed.

On Monday evening, homeless outreach and advocacy group Ktown for All tweeted a screenshot of an electronic mail from Healing — the corporate that runs the testing web site — canceling an appointment for testing resulting from “an occasion.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience and delayed notification however L.A. Union Station Kiosk web site has needed to cancel all appointments for Dec. 1 resulting from an occasion being held at this location,” the e-mail reads, noting that sufferers can use their appointment confirmations for any date and time sooner or later.

A consultant for Ktown for All instructed Selection that they had been first alerted of the state of affairs by certainly one of their volunteers, who was scheduled to get examined tomorrow.

“Whereas we’re shocked that one of many few centrally-located and transit-accessible testing amenities in the complete metropolis can be shut down with lower than 24 hours discover, within the midst of a lethal pandemic surge, I can’t say we’re too shocked,” the Ktown for All consultant stated.

Representatives for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Healing and Union Station didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

“He’s All That” is a gender-swapped remake of 1999’s “She’s All That,” and stars TikToker Addison Rae as the favored woman at school who seeks to makeover her socially awkward classmate, performed by Tanner Buchanan. It’s being directed by Mark Waters and produced by Miramax.

FilmLA confirmed that the movie has been granted a allow to make use of the situation, including that the shoot entails exterior establishing pictures and inside dialogue in addition to a solid and crew of round 170 individuals. FilmLA stated that they weren’t conscious that the situation was getting used as a COVID-19 testing web site.

Miramax declined Selection‘s request for remark. Nevertheless, a supply near the movie tells Selection that the manufacturing firm had no data that Union Station was a testing web site and was not concerned within the resolution to movie there. The supply added that since studying of the disruption, manufacturing has requested that the testing firm resumes its providers on Dec. 1, although they keep that filming was not going to happen close to the testing kiosks.

L.A. County reported 5,150 new COVID-19 instances on Monday after establishing its second stay-at-home order, which was introduced on Friday. Officers have warned that ought to the variety of instances proceed to rise, a stricter order will likely be put into place.