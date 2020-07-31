Los Angeles D.A. Files Extradition Request for Harvey Weinstein

The Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s workplace has filed a request to extradite Harvey Weinstein, because it seeks to attempt him on 5 counts of sexual assault and rape.

The D.A.’s workplace had beforehand filed a detainer on New York State jail authorities, step one in a course of that has been slowed significantly by the coronavirus pandemic. New York authorities are actually anticipated to set a listening to on whether or not to maneuver Weinstein to Los Angeles.

The producer is serving a 23-year sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, a most safety jail close to Buffalo, N.Y., after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in February. If convicted on the costs in Los Angeles, he faces as much as an extra 29 years.

Weinstein faces three expenses in reference to the alleged rape of an Italian mannequin at a lodge room on Feb. 18, 2013. He’s additionally accused of sexually assaulting a second lady the next day. The fees have been filed on the opening day of Weinstein’s New York trial in January.

The prosecutors added a fifth depend in opposition to Weinstein in April, accusing him of sexual battery of a 3rd lady on Could 11, 2010. That cost was filed simply weeks earlier than the expiration of the 10-year statute of limitations.

The D.A.’s workplace filed the extradition request on July 20. Assuming he’s moved to Los Angeles, he can be held within the county jail pending the result of the trial, after which transferred again to New York to finish his sentence there.