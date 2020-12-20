Los Angeles Film Critics Announce 2020 Film Winners

The Los Angeles Film Critics Affiliation (LAFCA), probably the most necessary critics teams within the awards season, is saying their favorites movies and performances, following Boston and New York final week.

Infamous for embracing international movies and performances, the west coast group selected Neon’s “Parasite” and its director Bong Joon-ho final yr, which went on to win the Academy Award for finest image and director.

The final time a LAFCA winner for finest movie did not be nominated for finest image on the Oscars was in 2008 when the group selected the animated movie “Wall-E” for his or her prime prize. It needs to be famous that it was the ultimate yr of 5 obtainable slots for the Academy’s prime class. Because the enlargement to 10 finest image nominees, after which later to a “sliding scale” system, 4 of the LAFCA winners have gone on to win the perfect image prize, together with surprises like “Highlight” and “Moonlight.”

Handing out awards since 1975, and like their NYFCC counterparts, their choice for the perfect movie has by no means did not be nominated for any main Oscar class, together with directing, appearing and screenplay. So as to add, it’s important to return to 2003’s “American Splendor” to discover a LAFCA winner that didn’t win any class it was nominated in on Oscar night time.

The deliberation begins at 10 a.m. PT.

See the complete winners listing beneath (up to date as they’re introduced):

Profession Achievement: Hou Hsiao-Hsien and Harry Belafonte

Legacy Award: Norman Lloyd

