Los Angeles Lakers Guard Russell Westbrook Says ‘it Nonetheless Hasn’t Reached Me’ To Be Phase Of The Workforce He Cheered On Rising Up

Whilst Russell Westbrook spent the primary decade of his profession with the Oklahoma Town Thunder, maturing from around one to All-Celebrity to league MVP, the considered someday returning to Los Angeles to play for his place of origin Lakers gave the impression additional and extra got rid of from truth.

“While you come from LA, you at all times need so as to play for your own home crew and you’ll,” Westbrook stated throughout his introductory press convention with the Lakers at Staples Middle on Tuesday. “However that’s undoubtedly one thing that’s at all times been circling in my thoughts. And possibly someday. However I’d at all times come again and say, ‘Ah, that most probably gained’t occur.’”



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬

As not going because it gave the impression when he turned into the primary participant since Oscar Robertson to moderate a triple-double for a season and stabilize the Thunder group after he Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook joined his 3rd crew within the ultimate 3 years since leaving the Thunder. He’s a Houston Rocket, a Washington Wizard and is now a Laker, conserving up a purple-and-gold No. 0 uniform on the finish of the festivities.

“It’s surreal,” stated the Lengthy Seashore, California resident. “I suppose it nonetheless hasn’t took place to me as a result of I’m from LA, grew up no longer a ways from right here and may just see the parades — attempt to move to them, attempt to leave out faculty to check out and move to them. Laker fan and from LA, however now it’s coming complete circle for me.”

Westbrook stated a go back to LA a couple of weeks in the past nonetheless gave the impression not going, with two years and $91 million nonetheless owed to the 32-year-old combo guard. However a dialog with LeBron James, whom he described as a pal to a teammate, issues began to switch.

“It’s surreal,” Russell Westbrook stated on Tuesday of his access into the Lakers. “I believe it nonetheless hasn’t reached me.” Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE by means of Getty Pictures

“This stuff took place so temporarily, this all took place so temporarily, for the previous two weeks or so,” Westbrook stated. “However we had brief conversations and obviously mentioned what to do.”

LA traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the 2021 first around to Washington for Westbrook on draft day ultimate month, step one in what became out to be a near-complete overhaul of ultimate yr’s roster that misplaced within the first around of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.

“I believe it was once a possibility to make an competitive transfer that will increase our possibilities of bringing the 18th name to the Los Angeles Lakers,” stated crew vice chairman of basketball operations and normal supervisor Rob Pelinka. “This was once a possibility to maximise the facility to do what we’re obsessive about and that’s to carry an 18th name to this town.”

Two of the titles the Lakers earned got here on the expense of Westbrook. Kobe Bryant and LA’s run to the hoop of 2010 started with a first-round win over Westbrook’s Thunder. James and the Lakers’ 2020 bubble championship incorporated beating Westbrook’s Rockets in the second one around.

Even if Westbrook by no means performed with Bryant out of doors of the Olympics and All-Celebrity Video games, he felt a kinship with the overdue nice Lakers guard.

“It hasn’t left my head. Issues we mentioned — me and him — simply the possible that I will be a Laker, perceive what that suggests,” he stated. “It’s simply loopy to consider, and that will likely be with me each time I placed on that Laker jersey.”

Pelinka, who was once Bryant’s agent and shut pal, fondly recalled that Westbrook was once shortlisted for gamers who, in line with his former consumer, embodied the ‘Mamba mentality’.

“The very first thing that introduced us in combination was once that lets compete and no longer take nights off,” Westbrook stated of Bryant.

And the addition of Westbrook by way of the Lakers will have to permit James — who enters his nineteenth season and turns 37 in December — to take one of the crucial burden off his shoulders.

“Supply is without doubt one of the highest gamers to play this recreation, and his skill to do the whole thing at the flooring permits me to only determine it out,” stated Westbrook, who led the league in ultimate yr. lend a hand . “I’m coming to a championship-class crew and it’s my process to ensure I will make his recreation more straightforward for him, and I’ll to find tactics to try this all through the sport.”

2 Similar

Lakers trainer Frank Vogel joined Westbrook and Pelinka on Tuesday, pointing out that LA could be an “extraordinarily dynamic, fast-breaking crew,” including Westbrook to the squad with James and Anthony Davis. And Vogel downplayed any have compatibility problems between the trio for being “all make-the-right gamers”.

Westbrook, flanked by way of his father, Russ, his mom, Shannon, and his brother, Ray, made something abundantly transparent: He wasn’t a greater have compatibility for town of Los Angeles.

“Simply having the ability to be with my youngsters always, having the ability to see my ma and pa and my spouse always is the most productive factor you’ll ask for me,” he stated. “Be again house.”