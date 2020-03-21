Los Angeles Prosecutors Take First Step to Extradite Harvey Weinstein

The Los Angeles District Legal professional’s workplace has filed a detainer on the New York jail holding Harvey Weinstein, step one in bringing him to Los Angeles for a second trial on rape and sexual assault fees.

Weinstein arrived at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security jail outdoors Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday from Rikers Island. Jail officers are nonetheless evaluating his case to decide the place he needs to be completely assigned to serve his 23-year sentence.

On the primary day of his New York trial in January, Los Angeles District Legal professional Jackie Lacey filed 4 extra fees accusing Weinstein of raping an Italian actress and sexually assaulting one other lady in February 2013. He faces an extra potential sentence of 28 years in jail of convicted on these fees.

Weinstein has been served with the detainer, which features as a proper notification of the out-of-state fees. It additionally serves as an instruction to the jail to maintain him in custody, although that may be a formality on this case, as he won’t be eligible for parole for one more 19 years.

L.A. prosecutors should nonetheless go to a Los Angeles choose to get approval for an extradition request. Given the emergency orders now governing the court docket system, it’s not clear how shortly that may occur. The court docket system continues to be doing a little felony proceedings, equivalent to arraignments and sentencings, although trials have usually been suspended out of concern for endangering jurors.

The D.A.’s workplace declined to touch upon whether or not the emergency measures would decelerate the extradition course of.

Weinstein would even have a possibility to problem the extradition in New York.

Assuming he’s extradited, Weinstein can be held in Los Angeles County jail during the trial. He would then be despatched again to New York to full his jail time period there.

Weinstein’s attorneys have mentioned they intend to enchantment his conviction in New York. They’ve additionally pressured that the 68-year-old ex-producer is in fragile well being, they usually have requested that he be afforded entry to medical amenities whereas incarcerated.

The New York jail system has suspended visitation by way of April 11 to strive to management the unfold of the coronavirus. Inmates are additionally being proven a video entitled “Put your fingers collectively,” which addresses correct handwashing strategies.