Los Angeles Sets Downtown Curfew as George Floyd Protests Continue – Variety

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed an eight p.m. curfew on Saturday for downtown Los Angeles as protests in opposition to the demise of George Floyd proceed. The cities of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills have additionally instituted eight p.m. curfews for the night time.

In a press convention, Garcetti mentioned the curfew will happen from eight p.m. on Saturday till 5:00 a.m. on Sunday. The areas affected are between the 110 Freeway on the west, the 10 Freeway on the south, the 101 Freeway on the north and Alameda on the east.

Garcetti added that the curfew was an effort to cut back looting, property harm and violence which have occurred in the course of the widespread protests.

Presently, the curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between eight p.m. and 5:30 a.m. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) Might 30, 2020

Protests round Los Angeles continued downtown and farther west in a number of areas Saturday.

A mass gathering at Pan Pacific Park spilled out into surrounding streets, whereas a number of LAPD vehicles had been set on fireplace and different violence was reported within the space of Fairfax Avenue and Beverly Boulevard close to the CBS Tv Metropolis advanced and the Writers Guild of America West headquarters. LAPD officers and helicopters swarmed the realm in the course of the afternoon.

Along with Los Angeles and Minneapolis, large-scale protests and unrest has been reported in Atlanta, Houston, New York and different cities.

A number of celebrities, like “Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson, Machine Gun Kelly and J. Cole, had been seen on social media becoming a member of the protests across the nation. Throughout an Instagram Stay video, Sampson mentioned he had been shot by a police officer’s rubber bullets and was bleeding from his leg.

The demise of Floyd whereas in police custody has spurred widespread nationwide outrage on the picture of a black man dying seemingly by the hands of police. One Minneapolis police officer has been charged with manslaughter for urgent his knee in opposition to Floyd’s neck whereas he lay flat on the road for greater than eight minutes even as Floyd struggled and mentioned “I can not breathe.” Floyd’s arrest was captured on videotape by a bystander as others urged the 4 officers on the scene to ease the stress on Floyd’s neck.

Los Angeles police mentioned 533 folks had been arrested Friday night time.