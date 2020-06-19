Los Angeles Theaters Still Barred From Reopening – Variety

Los Angeles County well being officers introduced Thursday that bars, wineries, tattoo parlors and nail salons might be allowed to reopen on Friday.

However the county continues to be not permitting film theaters to reopen, despite the fact that California well being officers issued tips permitting theaters to open throughout the state greater than per week in the past.

County officers supplied no rationalization for excluding theaters from the reopening order.

The information comes as a disappointment to the Area Cinelounge, an arthouse theater in Hollywood that had deliberate to reopen on Friday with screenings of “Babyteeth” and “The Insufferable Lightness of Being.”

“I’m going to be refunding tickets this night,” stated proprietor Christian Meoli. “We all know that that is an especially fluid state of affairs and we perceive that the well being and security of most people is prime precedence.”

Meoli stated he had invested hundreds of {dollars} in medical-grade air filters and different upgrades to make the theater protected.

“I’m going to respect what’s happening, and be prepared for Day One, after we’re allowed to carry again our audiences and our audiences are allowed to come back again to us,” he stated. “I’ve seen they wish to come again.”

The bigger chains — Regal, AMC and Cinemark — should not planning to open till mid-July.

The county issued 10 pages of protocols for the reopening of bars, wineries, breweries, and distilleries. They embody necessities that servers put on face coverings, that prospects be informed to put on face coverings besides whereas consuming and ingesting, and that the music be low sufficient in order that servers can hear prospects with out leaning in. The principles additionally embody schematics for social distancing.

The county additionally permitted the reopening of card rooms, satellite tv for pc wagering services and racetracks with out spectators. Piercing retailers, therapeutic massage therapists, nail salons and tattoo parlors are allowed allowed to reopen.

Additionally on Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order mandating using face coverings in most public settings.