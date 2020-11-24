Los Cabos Pageant: Eliza Hittman, Bruno Santamaría Razo Scoop Prizes

Eliza Hittman’s “By no means Hardly ever Typically At all times” gained the highest prize at Mexico’s Los Cabos Movie Pageant, including the award to a brace of trophies relationship again this yr to a Silver Bear at Berlin and the U.S. Dramatic Particular Jury Award in Sundance.

Tipped as a contender in 2021’s Oscar race, teen drama “By no means Hardly ever Typically At all times” was hailed by Selection as a “quietly devastating gem,” “each of a bit with, and a big step ahead from” Hittman’s prior youth-in-crisis works “Seashore Rats” and “It Felt Like Love.”

Mexican writer-director Bruno Santamaría Razo’s “Issues We Dare Not Do” gained Los Cabos’ Cinecolor-Shalalá Award. The second doc function from Bruno Santamaría Razo whose debut “Margarita” gained a Mezcal Prize particular point out on the 2016 Guadalajara Pageant, “Issues We Dare Not Do,” sits on the borderlands between documentary and fiction, it tells the story of a homosexual teen’s life in a Mexican village ravaged by homophobia and murder; which makes his resolution to return out to his mother and father all of the extra brave and affecting.

Santamaría’s movie has up to now gained greatest documentary on the Chicago Pageant and Chile’s Viña del Mar Pageant amongst different kudos.

A U.S.-Mexico-Azerbaijan co-production, “In Between Dying,” directed by Hilal Baydarov scooped an Artwork Kingdom Award. Produced by Baydarov and Elshan Abbasov, co-produced by celebrated Mexican director Carlos Reygadas, “Dying” is government produced by Danny Glover. A dream parable which premiered in Venice, it charts an existential journey of a serial killer via Azerbaijani landscapes.

The function debut of New York-based Xavier J. Velasco, “The Eye of the Days” nabbed one of the best undertaking CTT Exp & Leases Award for a thriller thriller a couple of man who stumbles on a manuscript that depicts occasions from his personal previous life.

Different trade awards went to Carlos Lenin’s “Dios y la cumbia del Diablo” and “Las Hostilidades,” by M. Sebastian Molina. “Diablo” tracks an accordionist who sells his soul to the Satan, a hitman who loves cumbia. Doc function “Hostilidades” depicts a household residing in a small village thought to be one of the harmful locations in Mexico.

2020 LOS CABOS INTL. FILM FESTIVAL PRIZEWINNERS

Los Cabos Competitors

“By no means Hardly ever Typically At all times,” (Eliza Hittman, U.S.)

Cinecolor-Shalalá Award

“Issues We Dare Not Do,” (Bruno Santamaría Razo, Mexico)

Artwork Kingdom Award

“In Between Dying,” (Hilal Baydarov, Mexico, U.S.)

Gabriel Figueroa Movie Fund Awards

Initiatives

CTT Exp & Leases Award

“The Eye of the Days,” (Xavier J. Velasco)

Piano Award

“Dios y la cumbia del Diablo,” (Carlos Lenin)

Chemistry Award

“Oasis,” (Faride Schroeder)

Chemistry Award

“Dios y la cumbia del Diablo”

Gabriel Figueroa Movie Fund – Work In Progress

Cinecolor México-Shalalá Award

“Las Hostilidades,” (M. Sebastian Molina)