Los Espookys Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of Los Spooky has ended filming. The creators of the American comedy TV show Los Spooky’s are Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen. The show also co-stars Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti.

The focus of the programme is a group of friends who want to turn their love of horror into a successful business.

The majority all their responsibilities include fabricating horror film-style sequences and leading onlookers to believe they are real.

On June 14, 2019, Los Spooks made their HBO premiere. Although production was delayed due to COVID-19 worries, the second season of the programme was completed in February 2022 after being renewed for a second season in July 2019.

Rotten Tomatoes, a website that compiles reviews, has a 26-review total of 100% approval with an 8.71/10 average rating. The consensus among reviewers on the website is that Los Spooky’s was “equal parts hilarious yet horrifying.”

The weighted average reviewing site Metacritic awarded the series a total score of 82 out of 100 based on the reviews of 12 critics, denoting “universal acclaim.”

Two images of the cast and crew engaged in set activity are posted along with the statement, “Finally completed Los Spooky’s Season 2 despite an two-year covid sabbatical.”

The second image seems to show the whole ensemble coming together to pose for a picture in what seems to be some kind of reception hall, and Julio Torres, Bernardo Velasco, plus Cassandra Ciangherotti can all be seen in it.

With its unique combination of odd humour and horror imagery, the debut season for the HBO horror comedic series Los Spookys, that airs largely in Spanish, enthralled fans.

Despite having just 6 half-hour episodes, the series received praise from both critics and viewers. Once Season 2 of the television programme was authorised after Season 1 concluded, many fans were ecstatic.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced production to halt and restart, adding almost three years to Season 2’s production time. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over for our group of horror-themed company owners.

The zany horror-core favourites of HBO will be back in September for a brand-new season. The second season of Los Spooky, which will debut on September 16, 2022, is detailed below.

Los Espookys Season 2 Release Date

On June 14, 2019, the first season of the show on HBO debuted, and on September 16, 2022, the second season did the same.

But Season 3’s release time and date remain to be determined, however viewers may anticipate it to air sometime in 2023.

Los Espookys Season 2 Cast

Bernardo Velasco as Renaldo

Cassandra Ciangherotti as Ursula

Ana Fabrega as Tati

Julio Torres as Andres

Jose Pablo as Juan Carlos

Spike Einbinder as Water’s Shadow

River L. Ramirez as Sonia

Giannina Fruttero as Beatriz

Adela Calderon as Mama

Rocio Hormazabal as Gregoria’s Assistant

John Early as Mark Stevens

Koke Santa Ana as Manny

Andres Olea as Tommy

Lester Ransom as Valet Captain

Greta Titelman as Ambassador Melanie Gibbons

Alejandro Goic as Mr. Valdez

Annie Murath as Mrs. Valdez

Paloma Omenaca as Dr. Ricky

Carolina Paulsen as Sister Raquel

Cristian Soto as Valet

Carmen Gloria Bresky as Mayor Teresa Lobos

Sam Taggart as JJ

Eudora Peterson as Melanie’s Assitant

Gustavo Rojas as Pepito

Katie McKracken as Jessica

Los Espookys Season 2 Trailer

Los Espookys Season 2 Plot

The first season of the television series Los Espookys consists of six episodes, titled The Exorcism, The Inheritance Scare, The Sea Monster, The Cursed Mirror, The Alien Lab, and The Fake Dream.

In the first season of the television series Los Spooky, four friends established a new business based on their shared love of horror.

A lady hires Los Spooky’s to frighten the five participants who are fighting to win a millionaire’s money via spending one night in his haunted home.

Then Renaldo agrees to a tricky manoeuvre to determine a winner and assumes the responsibility of making sure the man’s child does not win.

Following an instance of misidentification, Tico is located LA and the focus of the art world’s attention. Next, Renaldo builds a tourist attraction for a coastal town.

Tico then intends to join forces with Los Espookys in a new alliance. Later, in order to get work permits, Los Spooky’s fabricated an abduction.

Tico contributes to the collaborating on of a new horror film, while Los Espookys decide to help a high-maintenance researcher bring aliens to life. Ursula and Andrés are tasked with fabricating a false dream for a person suffering from sleeplessness.

Armisen may be best recognised for his work as co-creator and co-star on the IFC comedy sketch series Portlandia.

He co-created the mockumentary IFC programme Documentary Now! and participated in it as a cast part of Saturday Night Live.

Ana Fabrega began her career as a stand-up comedian in open mic events. She wrote on The Chris Gethard Show and had an appearance as an actress on At Home avec Amy Sedaris before joining Armisen on Portlandia.

In addition, Torres worked as a writer for both the Chris Gethard Show and Saturday Night Live, when he first met Armisen. Armisen brought the three together.

