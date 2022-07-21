“Lose Cruz Azul”: Faitelson gave his opinion on the arrival of Jaime Ordiales to the FMF

Jaime Ordiales will be announced as the new director of national teams (Photo: [email protected])

A 125 days from startup of the Qatar World Cup 2022, various sources close to the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) assured that Jaime Ordialescurrent director of Cruz Azul, will be the in charge of replacing Gerardo Torrado in the General Directorate of National Teams. About, David Faitelson applauded the decision for the Mexican National Team, although he stated that the La Noria team will lose with the exit of the character.

Via your verified Twitter account, Faitelson announced on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 19, 2022 that Cruz Azul “They are about to take away the best they have: Jaime Ordiales.” Hours later, he reinforced his opinion by stating that “Cruz Azul loses, but the Mexican teams win. Jaime Ordiales is a prepared guywith a long experience as a footballer and manager and, above all, a good person”, in his verified profile @Faitelson_ESPN.

In this sense, he stated that Cruz Azul must be armored in the face of the decision to leave Ordiales with the arrival of a competent person who can replace the loss. In this regard, he proposed the names of Francisco Gabriel deAnda, Humberto Valdés, Jared Borgetti and even Carlos Hermosillo. It is worth mentioning that the four candidates have a sporting past in La Noria.

David Faitelson lamented the departure of Jaime Ordiales from Cruz Azul (Photo: Orlegui Sports)

Although the information has not yet been communicated by Yon de Luisa, as well as any character linked to the Mexican Soccer Federation, the decision to appoint Ordiales to the position would be far from fulfilling Faitelson’s wish. And it is that when the exit of the Borrego Torrado, the controversial sports journalist from ESPN He proposed the names of Ricardo Ferretti, Ricardo La Volpe and Enrique Meza to fill the position.

On the afternoon of July 19, 2022, the reporter from Fox Sports Fernando Cevallos notified that the director of La Maquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul He would have already resigned his position to respond to Yon de Luisa’s call. “There is a new director of National Teams, in the absence of the official announcement, Jaime Ordiales leaves Cruz Azul and becomes the new director of National Teams”advanced in Fox Sports Radio.

Similarly, he assured that Ordiales would have already said goodbye to the executive and management team, as well as to the La Noria players who have accompanied him in his work for six months. It is worth mentioning that Ordiales was out of office at Cruz Azul despite having been one of the architects of the rupture of the 23-year drought in the league championship.

Gerardo Torrado was dismissed from his position at the FMF (Photo: Instagram/@gerardotorrado6)

In February of the current year, with the departure of Álvaro Dávila from the celestial executive presidency, the return of Ordiales was finalized. Among the most relevant measures that he implemented with his return was the restructuring of the team, which ended with the continuity of Juan Reynoso in the technical direction and finalized the arrival of Diego Aguirre.

After the failure in the results of the Mexican Men’s U-20 Team, as well as the Mexican Women’s Soccer Team in the pre-world championships of their respective categories, which left the national team without the possibility of participating in the 2024 Paris Olympicsthe team led by Yon de Luisa chose to make a radical change in its board of directors, where they were also dismissed Ignacio Hierro and Luis Ernesto Pérez.

“After conducting an analysis, we decided to carry out a restructuring in the Mexican Football Federation. The adjustments in the Directive are aimed at avoid this type of result, to deepen the commitment and responsibility of managers and to strengthen the performance of our teams, women and men”, said the president of the FMF at a press conference.

