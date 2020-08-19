‘Loss of life on the Nile’ Trailer: Kenneth Branagh’s Sequel Gets First Look

Kenneth Branagh’s “Loss of life on the Nile,” a follow-up to 2017’s hit “Homicide on the Orient Specific,” launched its first trailer — and everybody’s a suspect.

The homicide thriller, based mostly on the Agatha Christie novel, picks up with Branagh reprising his function as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. This time, he’s vacationing aboard an expensive river cruise when a pair’s honeymoon is instantly reduce quick.

“I ask you, have you ever ever cherished a lot, been so possessed by jealousy, that you just may kill?” Poirot asks in the trailer. “The crime is homicide. The assassin is certainly one of you.”

Together with Branagh, the star-studded solid contains Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Daybreak French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Model.

Disney, which acquired the movie from 20th Century Fox, plans to launch “Loss of life on the Nile” in theaters on Oct. 23.

Manufacturing started in September 2019 at Longcross Studios in England and on location in Egypt, and wrapped up at the finish of that yr.

“Homicide on the Orient Specific” was an enormous field workplace success, grossing greater than $350 million worldwide. That movie follows Poirot as he solves a homicide on the well-known trans-European prepare in the 1930s. Branagh starred as Poirot, together with Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer and Daisy Ridley in supporting roles.

“Orient Specific” screenwriter Michael Inexperienced returned to pen “Loss of life on the Nile.” This model marks the third display adaptation of Christie’s e book. It was beforehand tailored right into a 1978 film with Peter Ustinov as Poirot together with Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury, George Kennedy, Jane Birkin, Jack Warden and David Niven. The film earned $14 million and gained an Academy Award for greatest costume design. In 2004, it was became a TV sequence known as “Agatha Christie’s Poirot.”