Lost Ark and Elden Ring top February streams with huge viewership numbers on Twitch

Smilegate’s MMORPG has accumulated 76 million hours viewed on the Amazon platform.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 3, 2022, 09:51 12 comments

We have witnessed one of the busiest months for the world of video games if we take a look at the launches. However, despite the number and relevance of the premieres, there are two great protagonists of February. At least in terms of exposure and monitoring, both Lost Ark and Elden Ring have dominated the conversation above the rest.

Lost Ark had a peak of 1.2 million viewersIt is something that we could elucidate by taking a look at how the last few weeks have passed in the media and networks, but a Gamesight study comes to corroborate it: the Smilegate MMORPG has accumulated in its first week 76 million hours viewed on Twitch, the platform owned by its publisher in the West, Amazon. Additionally, it achieved a peak of 1.2 million live viewers upon its release, and was broadcast on 120,000 channels in its first week.

Lost Ark is in the first position of this curious classification and, although its figures seem unattainable, the truth is that Elden Ring has not been so far away. The title of FromSoftware It is in second position in the ranking with 52 million hours watched on the streaming platform but, although it was launched later, let us remember that only the numbers from its first days on the market are compared here.

Tracking data on Twitch (Gamesight)

Dying Light 2 and Horizon stay further awayTo compare with rest of contendersDying Light 2 falls far short of both, albeit with an astonishing 20.1 million hours watched. For its part, Horizon: Forbidden West has not enjoyed the same fate, and the Guerrilla game has not exceeded 8.8 million hours viewed on the channels of the different content creators.

As we say, at least the first two positions on this list could be clear if we took a look at previous news. Lost Ark had a scandalous premiere on Steam, but the Elden Ring case is not far behind. In terms of coverage and follow-up, the last work of Hidetaka Miyazaki has broken records, far above the rest of the releases of this crazy month of February.

