Lost Ark debuts as the second game with the most simultaneous players in the history of Steam

The MMORPG has come from the hand of Amazon like a breath, surpassing veteran titles like CSGO or DOTA 2.

The Lost Ark thing is being unbelievable. Although the MMORPG had been in the Asian market for years, it has not been until now when it has finally reached the West, as an interesting proposal free to play action RPG where we will explore the fictional land of Arkesia with our fellow battlers. The title already had an amazing debut in the Early Access that the studio was offering to those who had opted to purchase the Founder’s Packs.

More than 1.3 million simultaneous playersBut the peak of activity that has really surprised us has been the one we have had after opening the doors to the rest of the players. Lost Ark has already managed to position itself as the second game with the most simultaneous players in the history of Steam. It has done so in its first weekend and despite having had a bumpy launch that even led the developers to delay its official release for a few hours.

It is only surpassed by PUBG: BattlegroundsAs reflected in the figures collected by SteamDB, the RPG has managed to take second place in the history of the platform in terms of the number of simultaneous players, and it has done so with over 1.3 million playersa figure of scandal that has allowed him to surpass titles as veteran as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2.

Currently, Amazon’s bet is only surpassed by PUBG: Battlegrounds, which continues to stay a long way from the MMORPG with more than 3.2 million simultaneous players, occupying a first place that Bluehole Studio’s battle royale has held for years. The figures for Lost Ark on Steam have not only reflected its success in terms of number of players, the free-to-play has also swept sales in the Valve store thanks to its content packs.

