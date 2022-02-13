Lost Ark delayed a few hours: implementation issues hamper launch

Amazon’s popular MMORPG has found its servers saturated on the eve of its official release.

lovers of MMORPG They were looking impatiently at their calendars to see the arrival of this February 11, the official release date of Lost Ark. Users with founders packs have been able to access this experience from the Tuesday past, which has become a scandal debut added to several server problems that since Smilegate have tried to solve with temporary decisions.

However, it seems that the drama has only increased and is now over for intervene in the launch of the game. As read from the official Twitter account, it seems that the Lost Ark developers need a little more time to get their work out: “Unfortunately, due to implementation problems, the launch is delayed. We hope to have the situation resolved within hours“.

We understand that this situation will not last long, so we could expect the official release of the game in a few hours or, at most, for tomorrow. However, it will be necessary to wait for Smilegate to shed more light on the subject to finish defining when will lost ark be released.

While the installment finishes polishing all its details, we can remember our 8 tips before starting Lost Ark. A special in which we list the most basic features of MMORPGs, such as the class choice or the development of our characterwhile giving recommendations adapted to the Smilegate proposal.

More on: Lost Ark, Delay, Smilegate and Amazon.