Lost Ark does not alleviate its queues despite the premiere of its new server in Europe

It has been active since yesterday, but in its first hours it has not been able to solve the problems of the Amazon MMORPG.

In one of the busiest months of February for big video game releases, Lost Ark has managed to carve out a niche and be current since its release on PC for everyone exactly a week ago. The game has since suffered numerous problems related to long waits and, for that reason, the creation of new servers was announced.

Yesterday, the MMORPG sponsored by Amazon Games launched its new European server, which bears the name west europe. As of 18:00 in the Spanish peninsular time (11:00 in Mexico City), users could opt for this new server, but at least in its first hours has not resolved the queues.

At 20:15 there was more than an hour and a half waitingDuring the afternoon and evening of yesterday, numerous players continued to have problems accessing the Lost Ark. To give you an example that we have verified ourselves, at 20:15 there were 9,400 people queuing in Wei, which is easily equivalent to an hour and a half wait. At the time of writing these lines, Wei is open and not busy, but it is usual in the morning that there are not so many inconveniences.

It must be clarified, yes, that since Smilegate they have reiterated that the opening of these servers will not resolve the situation, but will act as a palliative. “We hope to open a new region not to eliminate, but to reduce queues in the territory of Central Europe”.

In the morning the situation is much more pleasant.

The list of new servers adds a total of eight, and is as follows:

Rethramis



Tortoyk



Moonkeep



Stonehearth



Shadespire



Tragon



Petrania



Here it is



For those who connect to Arkesia from February 20 to March 2, they will be available different gifts. In case you opt for the new Western Europe region, various aids are offered to facilitate progression. For example, the last ten days of daily attendance rewards will automatically be granted to all characters in Western Europe, and there will be special daily attendance rewards during the first ten days of the West Europe server launch.

Remember that in 3DJuegos we have prepared a special article for the Spanish speaking community in which we recommend the servers that may interest you the most. Likewise, if you want to live the experience more intensely, in our new 3DJuegos Discord we have opened a canal de Lost Arkso we encourage you to join for free a community that is more extensive every day.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Lost Ark, Amazon Games, MMORPG and Servers.