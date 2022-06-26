Lost Ark gets rid of the pay to win elements that came with the new update

Amazon will include a series of gifts to thank the patience of the MMORPG players.

Smilegate has not stopped working during this month of June to improve an MMORPG that has been one of the great successes of this 2022. The team delayed your new content updateoriginally planned to arrive at the beginning of the month, however, some last minute changes and a recent massive cleaning of bots have taken the news to the end of the month.

The update The wrath of the Legion of Greed will arrive in Arkesia on June 30 and with it, the battles against the legion commander Vykas and the guardian Kungelanium. But this was also going to include an element that has caused controversy in the community: the cosmetic system of the vasija yozconfirmed in the June and July roadmap by Amazon.

Appearance of mokoko

“This cosmetic system includes several epic skins and two legendary features from each advanced class,” Amazon explained in a statement posted on the game’s website, “however, the epic and legendary skins are not purely cosmetic: slightly increase attack power (1% and 2% Strength/Dexterity/Intelligence, respectively).”

The wrath of the Legion of Greed will arrive in Arkesia on June 30“While epic and legendary yoz vessel skins would be available to everyone thanks to crystals and the player-to-player market, data and feedback indicate that their prices in gold would be exorbitantso it would be very difficult to get legendary skins and especially a full set,” the team said, “We didn’t want players to feel like the yoz pot skins were necessary to the game, especially if they’re after an economic barrier or important in-game currency.”

To thank players for their patience and celebrate the release of the Wrath of the Legion of Greed update, Amazon has confirmed that it will be giving all players a Growth Support Package and a selection chest of appearance of mokoko. These gifts will be available after the weekly maintenance and the update on June 30. If you want to know more about the free to play MMORPG from Smilegate and Amazon, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our Lost Ark analysis available.

