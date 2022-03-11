Lost Ark includes a secret with its latest update: this is this fun Mario Kart mode

Beyond curiosity, the March patch releases a new story episode called Kadan.

The last few weeks have been very busy in the video game sector, and part of the blame lies with Lost Ark. Your number of concurrent players has been impressive since landing last February, but his numbers on Twitch have also reached admirable levels. Now, Smilegate is making sure to keep the community going with a March update that not only includes a lot of content, but also releases a pretty cute gameplay.

In the race, we will have to eat cakes and dodge attacks to winAs the 3DJuegos PC colleagues point out, it seems that now we can enjoy a different gameplay in this MMORPG: we are talking about a racing mode in the purest Mario Kart style. Making use of the narumi (a small triceratops that acts as a pet in the game) we can participate in a speed competition in which we will have to eat cakes and dodge powerful attacks.

To participate in this little madness, we only need to be level 50 or more and let’s go to any center Arkesia Grand Prix Manager, located in any major Lost Ark city. Thus, we will have the opportunity to participate in a race of up to 7 players in which laughter is guaranteed.

This is one of many actions that demonstrate Smilegate’s commitment to Lost Ark, something we’ve also seen with massive bot bans and the promise of more content in the game in the coming years. In our analysis, we consider that all this helps the title to present a thousand possibilities for the player and, therefore, to become an adventure very long and fun. Worthy of being installed on our PC for a long time.

