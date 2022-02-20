Lost Ark is already inundated with bots and the game doesn’t offer a definitive way to block them all

Bots fill the chat with endlessly repeating messages, selling in-game gold for real money.

February 20, 2022

Being so popular, it is not surprising that Lost Ark is full of players, and at the same time, plagued with bots who seek to take advantage of the MMO of the moment. Several players have already reported the annoying situation, and although the game offers some alternatives to alleviate the problem, there is no solution definitely get rid of them.

Bots offer in-game gold for real moneyThe most common and simple answer to the problem lies in simply to block to every bot you find in the chat. However, with a seemingly infinity of them, and a block list that has a limited spaceyou will end up attacking only a fraction of the problem.

Why are there so many bots? Adding to the aforementioned popularity of the game, with the exception of South Korea, anyone can create an account without needing an ID, making way for not only bots, but scammers and more. thanks to bliss ease of accessit is not surprising to see the sea of ​​​​accounts that are only looking for your money.

A alternative that the community found, is the option present within the game to block messages with certain keywords. In this case, one could choose the word ‘gold’ and stop receiving the constantly repeating messages from the bots, although clearly, this is not a solution that directly attacks the problem.

As long as Amazon does not offer a solution more direct, the problem with bots is likely to continue to grow. In the meantime, you can check what each MMO server has to offer and choose the best according to your tastes, but don’t expect to get rid of bots by changing servers, or even improve queues.

