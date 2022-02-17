Lost Ark is for everyone, unless you are an alien or an ape: the hilarious conditions of use of the MMO

Amazon Games leaves the door open to change its rules in the event of a global invasion of Earth.

Playing Lost Ark isn’t exactly a bed of roses for the tens of thousands of people who have boosted Smilegate’s MMO to record numbers on Steam, but their situation could be even worse if they’re aliens, apes or robots . And it is that the legal conditions of the latest success of Amazon expressly prohibit aliens, machines and non-sentient primates your access.

“In order to enter into this Agreement and use the Games, you must be a person (that is, not a company, organization, element of artificial intelligence (good or bad), alien, sentient non-human primate, etc.),” ​​we can read in the general provisions of Amazon Games Terms and Conditions of Use.

Amazon will do what is necessary so that we can play Lost Ark on Mars in case of forced migrationSo will Marvin the Martian or C3PO never get to play Lost Ark? Yes it can, although as an inhabitant of this world you may not want that to happen. “This restriction shall not apply in the event of a widespread invasion of aliens, robots, apes or the like from planet Earth, in which case we will welcome our aliens, robots, apes or other overlords, as applicable, (such parties “Your Eminences”) to play our Games”.

Their eminences, however, are bound by the remainder of the Amazon Games agreement on the date of the planetary takeover and thereafter for all periods thereafter, “until such time as human governance is restored.”

All very funny, but what if we have to leave Earth? From Amazon Games they have thought of everything and explain that, in the event of a forced migration of the human species to Mars or another celestial body, they will do everything necessary to guarantee the proper functioning of their games and that implies the following:

“Expand the locations where the Games are available and waive applicable restrictions under Section 5.2.

“Enable local game servers as soon as reasonably possible, subject in each case to the availability of necessary interplanetary logistics, utility, sustainable life support, asteroid diversion systems, local stores or distribution services and the rule of law, as may be provided by our affiliates, our third-party providers, celestial beings, or governmental or non-governmental organizations.”

These terms also apply to New World and were shared yesterday by the Extra Life colleagues, leaving us with a sample of the prevailing good humor between those responsible for the two successful MMOs, or perhaps an example of how ahead of their time they are. Be that as it may, and in view of an alien invasion or not, Amazon promises new servers for Lost Ark.

