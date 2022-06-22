Lost Ark loses half a million active players, and it’s the best thing that’s happened to it in a long time

From Smilegate they have done a massive screening of bots to improve the fluidity of the game and the user experience.

In just a few hours, Lost Ark became one of the biggest phenomena of the year. In order to keep the attention of its players, Smilegate has been working on both content updates and patches that resolve the most noticeable problems of this MMORPG experience, which has focused especially on an eternal battle against bots.

Lost Ark has gone from having 870,000 active players to 280,000Because, although the developer has carried out mass bans of bots in the game, it has still not been able to completely get rid of what has already become one of the most pointed out problems by the community. That is why, in recent days, Lost Ark has experienced a new screening against bots that, as an unexpected result, has ended up noticeably decrease the number of active players.

Considering that these bots were registered as users, it’s no surprise that the ban affected Lost Ark’s numbers. However, it is important to note that we are talking about the loss of more than half a million playerswell, as reported by our colleagues at 3DJuegos PC, the official SteamDB figures have gone from registering 870,000 players last week to 280.000 in the last 24 hours.

It is evident that the new screen has led to the expulsion of thousands of bots, as it would explain this unexpected change in the number of simultaneous players. Despite this, we must not forget that this decline also includes those players who recently left the MMORPG, beyond the high presence of bots.

Be that as it may, the massive bot ban will lighten the entrance queues and, therefore, it will allow us to enjoy all the benefits of the MMORPG without great difficulties. If you are curious to know what the Smilegate title offers, you can consult our Lost Ark review to discover an experience as extensive as fun. And, if you are waiting for the title to be announced on consoles, keep in mind that Amazon has not closed the door on this possibility.

