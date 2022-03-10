Lost Ark receives criticism for its representation of women and Amazon has already responded

The successful MMORPG was released in the West last month by the North American company.

Among all the tide of great releases that we have had during the month of February, Lost Ark has managed to carve out a niche for itself, becoming one of the most played games on PC today. The title of Smilegate premiered in the West by Amazon Gamesand the publisher has had to deal with various problems.

The most obvious of all is the inconsistency of its servers, with long queues to play, but there are other aspects that have been harshly criticized. One of them is the representation of women through extremely sexualized character designs.

In Eurogamer they have asked the editor about this matter, and Soomin Park, responsible for the franchise at Amazon Games, has assured that they are aware of this problem. In fact, Park has commented that, although they are not going to make immediate or definitive modifications, plan changes about it with less provocative alternative outfits.

There will be no very significant changesIn addition, they want to stop using the most suggestive armor in the promotion of the game and in the images that are shown internally. Regarding gender differences in classes Lost Ark has also spoken out, since there have been complaints that only male characters can be warriors, while female characters can be wizards. The system will remain as it is now, but in the future they will launch a Berserker femenina which will come to the Korean version first.

This implementation is not included in the news announced for March, but the Smilegate MMORPG is in constant evolution, going far beyond content. For example, there has recently been a massive bot ban aimed at removing over a million illegitimate accounts.

