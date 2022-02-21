Lost Ark server problems persist and leave us for now without a highly demanded option

Despite the opening of new servers, players continue to experience long waiting periods.

Rare is the MMO that does not suffer from server problems at its premiere, especially if it is a video game that enjoys great success, and Lost Ark has not been an exception. But to the misfortune of its players, almost two weeks after its early release in the West, it continues to suffer problems with access queues to the servers, causing you to have to wait -at best- several minutes during peak hours. before going into action.

Since its launch, attempts have been made to mitigate the problem without much success; and based on the words of those responsible for the game, it seems that this is a situation that goes a long way. “We know that players continue to experience long queues in Europe,” the authors of Lost Ark report. “The Central European region is at capacity and unfortunately there is no way to increase the number of players per world” in this specific area, they add in an official statement. “Adding more servers is not possible due to the complexity of all the systems that need to work together.”

This is the reason why new Lost Ark servers were opened in Western Europe just a few days ago, but did not mitigate the wait when accessing the game on servers in Central Europe. One of the reasons for this is that this is an “attractive solution for new players or those who have not advanced much in their game”, but the rest of the players have not found any motivation to change zones.

A good alternative would be to allow the migration of characters between servers, but unfortunately, Lost Ark does not allow nor does it seem that it can do so in the short term according to the words of those responsible. “We’ve definitely heard the requests for the server-to-server transfer feature and have thoroughly investigated our options.” However, it is a function “that does not exist in Lost Ark. This service has just been launched in Korea and works through weekly batches that require maintenance to work”. To add insult to injury, they add, this function “is not compatible with servers in other regions”.

Thus, Amazon confirms that the migration of characters between servers “is not a viable option in the Western version of Lost Ark, but we will not rest until we have found all the options,” they conclude in their writing. At 3DJuegos we have been exploring the world of Arkesia all this time as we tell you in our article 30 hours playing Lost Ark and I never get tired of its RPG action or its fantasy world, which we accompany with a video that you can see right after these lines.

