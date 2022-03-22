Lost Ark would have released its March update “too soon”, but it will fix it with other improvements

Due to certain circumstances detected by Smilegate, many players were unable to access class 3 materials.

Lost Ark has succeeded through different aspects. On the one hand, he has had a magnificent debut in the number of players, but his viewership figures on Twitch have also been enviable. Despite this, to Smilegate The success has not gone to his head and he is already preparing updates to continue filling his MMORPG with content, something that has left us with a March update quite wide.

Very soon, we will give more details about the content calendar for April and MaySmilegateDespite this, from the offices they admit that they could have done things differently, especially with regard to Argos, one of the game’s Guardians. As they explain in a statement addressed to users, they made somewhat different predictions from reality: “We made a mistake by releasing the March update too soon after launch. With the data we analyzed from previous releases alongside Smilegate RPG, we predicted that we would have a higher proportion of players at the level necessary to challenge Argos,” reads the message.

“However, we overlooked some variables, such as the increase in time spent on horizontal content and the increase in the price of finishing materials due to bots and real money transactions. These factors contributed to the lack of class 3 finishing materials“. That is why Smilegate will also focus on releasing updates that improve game progressionalthough they have not specified release dates: “Very soon, we will give more details about the content calendar of April and Mayafter concluding the week of collaboration in the study and finalizing the plans”.

There is no doubt that Smilegate has been working on making their MMORPG as polished as possible, an effort that has been seen especially in the massive bot cleanups. In addition, we are sure that your community will not easily give up the experiencesince in our analysis of Lost Ark we highlight precisely all the content to discover and the possibilities it offers the player.

