Lost Doctor Who stories The Evil of the Daleks and The Abominable Snowmen to be recreated in animation

Doctor Who is thought for its “misplaced” episodes, with all types of adventures from the early years of the sci-fi drama wiped from the archives due to a BBC try to reuse movie – however in current years, a lot of these lacking serials have in a way been revived.

Beforehand we’ve had stories like The Energy of the Daleks, The Macra Terror and Fury of the Deep recreated utilizing animation – and now, much more misplaced Doctor Who episodes are mentioned to be coming our method, with The Mirror reporting that 1967 serials The Evil of the Daleks and The Abominable Snowmen are set to be changed into animated stories themselves for launch in 2021.

Initially deliberate to be the final look of the Doctor’s biggest foe, The Evil of the Daleks can also be notable for that includes the first look of Second Doctor companion Deborah Watling (performed by Victoria Waterfield), with solely the episode that she first seems in (found in a automotive boot sale years later) surviving to be returned to the BBC Archive.

The Abominable Snowmen, in the meantime, additionally has only one episode left standing, with the different 5 – that includes a narrative the place the Doctor first meets recurring robotic foes the Yeti – all nonetheless lacking.

Each starring Patrick Troughton, these stories have been misplaced throughout an archive purge at the BBC, with solely scraps of footage of the lacking episodes remaining – nevertheless, as with beforehand recreated misplaced stories, authentic soundtrack recordings and set images will be used to precisely recreate the on-screen motion as a lot as doable.

RadioTimes.com understands extra details about the animation groups engaged on the episodes and particulars about the launch will be unveiled in due course – for now, although, followers can simply get excited that extra lacking Doctor Who will, in a way, be returning to the canon for followers to take pleasure in watching.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing to watch? Take a look at our TV Information.