Lost Executive Producer Would Love To See A Reboot, But There’s A Catch

Tv these days is full of reboots, revivals, and sequels, which naturally has led followers to start out hoping in opposition to hope for his or her favourite completed reveals to return. Some Lost followers are amongst these hoping for extra, because the massively profitable present closed on a really divisive finale that left about as many questions as solutions. Now, Lost govt producer and co-creator Damon Lindelof has weighed in on the potential for a reboot, and his response was surprisingly optimistic… principally.
Lost was in a position to construct towards an ending moderately than get reduce off with out the time or alternative to wrap the extremely serialized story, however that doesn’t imply a distinct tackle the sequence wouldn’t win an viewers. Talking with ComicBook.com, Damon Lindelof addressed a potential reboot:
We had such a possibility to sort of do the whole lot that we wished to there. That is, once more, it is one other state of affairs the place, for somebody who’s are available in and labored within the Alien-verse and the Star Trek-verse and now the Watchmen-verse, the concept that I created some unique IP in Lost that another person might are available in and put their spin on, I might like to see extra Lost. I might like to see what different folks would do with it. I simply sort of really feel like I had my crack at it and it is time for the previous man to step apart and let another person take the reins. That may be cool for there to be extra Lost, however, once more, I do not assume it ought to be me.
The excellent news for these hoping for a reboot is that one of many folks accountable for making the unique such successful would “love” to see extra Lost. The catch is that Damon Lindelof himself isn’t curious about being a part of the reboot and would moderately see how others would deal with the premise.
Whereas others taking up would most likely assure a real reboot with new characters, it’d imply an unsatisfying revival if one other Lost was to deliver again characters from the unique. Damon Lindelof did beforehand weigh in about the potential of a reboot bringing again unique characters, saying that he wouldn’t need to see the closure on the finish of the unique sequence finale ruined by them returning.
All of this mentioned, a Lost reboot is solely hypothetical at this level. Damon Lindelof’s feedback echo these of fellow former Lost govt producer Carlton Cuse, who acknowledged again in 2017 that they’d no intentions of rebooting their hit present. Evangeline Lilly, who performed Kate on Lost, has already mentioned that she hopes Lost gained’t be rebooted.
Apparently, nonetheless, ABC President Karey Burke dropped a remark again in February 2019 that implies extra Lost might be on the best way in some unspecified time in the future. Burke shared that she can be curious about seeing a Lost reboot, and her assist might imply a giant step ahead if it turns into official. Nonetheless, Lost followers shouldn’t begin making ready to return to the island, for higher or for worse. Solely time will inform.
For now, Lost followers who miss the sequence that arguably modified tv eternally by exploring large-scale serialized tales on a weekly foundation can at all times rewatch the six seasons. The total sequence is presently obtainable streaming on Hulu and totally free on IMDB TV. There’s at all times one thing new to be gained from watching or rewatching Lost, particularly because the years handed and the plot grew to become extra sophisticated and/or convoluted, relying in your views of the later seasons.
Damon Lindelof additionally made a splash with some huge post-Lost tasks, together with HBO’s The Leftovers and Watchmen, the latter of which sadly ran for just one season as a restricted sequence. Should you’re out there for some TV choices now and within the not-too-distant future, remember to try our 2020 summer time premiere schedule, and don’t neglect to vote in our ballot under a couple of potential Lost reboot.
