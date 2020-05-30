Lost Executive Producer Would Love To See A Reboot, But There’s A Catch

We had such a possibility to sort of do the whole lot that we wished to there. That is, once more, it is one other state of affairs the place, for somebody who’s are available in and labored within the Alien-verse and the Star Trek-verse and now the Watchmen-verse, the concept that I created some unique IP in Lost that another person might are available in and put their spin on, I might like to see extra Lost. I might like to see what different folks would do with it. I simply sort of really feel like I had my crack at it and it is time for the previous man to step apart and let another person take the reins. That may be cool for there to be extra Lost, however, once more, I do not assume it ought to be me.