Lost In Space Actor Reveals Netflix Is Really Hands Off, Despite The Big Budget

Netflix’s Lost in Space remake initially premiered again in 2018 and its third and remaining season is anticipated to debut on the streaming service sooner or later in 2021. Nevertheless, the announcement got here proper across the time that the Hollywood-wide manufacturing shutdowns started going down. So, there’s no telling whether or not the sequence’ filming schedule might be pushed again and, if that’s the case, for a way lengthy. Regardless of the case, I’m guessing that Netflix will stay lenient and solely verify in to ensure “all the things’s okay.”